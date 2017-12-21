Video Gaming Discussion at City Council

At its December meeting, the Greenville City Council held a discussion with Gene Hebensteit of Litchfield regarding his request for a liquor license.

Hebenstreit plans to lease space in the new Domino’s building to open a video gaming parlor that would also serve liquor, as required by the state gaming law, and food.

He currently operates three similar businesses, known as Spin 2 Win, in Highland, Vandalia and Carlinville.

Hebensteit indicated he would like a license that does not have the requirement of a certain percentage of food sales, which the restaurant license has.

The council and City Manager Dave Willey mentioned there is a Class I license that would fill that request.

Since Domino’s is located next door, the new business would be restricted, per its lease, from serving pizza, chicken wings and hot sandwiches. Hebenstreit said he will buy food from Domino’s and may also have cheese and fruit trays, probably giving away the food and soft drinks to gaming players or selling them for small fees.

After the lengthy discussion, City Manager Willey summarized the situation.

Hebenstreit said he would probably employ 4 or 5 people. He told the council, if a city license is received, it would probably take up to 6 months to open the business.

Willey reported there are currently 19 gaming machines in Greenville, which bring in a total of about $4,560 per month to the city.