Madison County Sheriff’s Office Prescription Drug Initiative

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s office recently made their seventh drop off in regard to the “Rx 4 Safety” prescription drug initiative. Sheriff John D. Lakin said the program includes all the police departments in Madison County and a little more than 1900 pounds of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications were safely disposed of in a federally regulated location. Secured drop off bins are in area police departments and are available to citizens 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Items accepted include all medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and unidentified pills. They cannot accept oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles. For more information, call 296-4850.