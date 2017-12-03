Man Airlifted From Accident Scene Friday

Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies, Bond County Ambulance Service, and Smithboro Fire Protection District First Responders were sent to Airport Avenue and Martin Road Friday night, December 1 at 11:24 p.m. to the scene of an accident.

According to the accident report, the driver was traveling north on Martin Road and failed to make the turn onto Airport Avenue, striking the ditch embankment on the north side of the road.

Upon arrival, crews found the man lying in the ditch, complaining of injuries. He reportedly told police he was not the driver, but no one else could be located in the area. An Air Evac helicopter was called to transport the man from the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Bond County Sheriff Department.