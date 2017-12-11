Man Found Dead After House Fire

A man from Carlinville was found dead after a Sunday morning house fire in Carlinville.

According to a press release from Macoupin County Coroner Brad B. Targhetta, Carlinville Firefighters and Police Officers responded Sunday, around 6:50 a.m., to a report of a fire in the 200 block of Chiles Street. After the fire was extinguished, the body of Clarence A. Turner, age 62, was found in the home.

The Macoupin County Coroner pronounced Turner dead at 8:40 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death.