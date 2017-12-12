Melissa Marti For Bond County Treasurer

Melissa Marti, a 34 year resident of Bond County, announced her candidacy for Bond County Treasurer.

After graduating from college, she worked 14 years at DeMoulins, joined Fayco Enterprises as payroll coordinator and training coordinator, and eventually advanced to Assistant Director of Finance and Support. She accepted the position of Director of Finance at the Bond County Health Department in 2014 where she is still employed.

Melissa is involved in the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation and Bond County Hospice.