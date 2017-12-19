MG Board Of Education Passes Tax Levy

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met at 6:45 p.m. Monday for a Truth in Taxation Hearing. Superintendent Brad Turner presented the 2017-2018 tax levy information and answered questions.

The regular meeting started at 7:00. In the treasurer’s report, Turner said fund balances look good. The district received the final distribution of Bond County taxes and got two categorical state aid payments this year which are the final two payments from last year. At least two more payments are expected this school year. No Title I payments have been received this year.

Senior class sponsor Chad Nelson presented senior trip information. The trip is proposed for April 7-10, to Disney World. Seventeen students plan to go on the trip with transportation by air. The board gave its approval to continue with trip plans. Angie Koonce is the other senior class sponsor.

The board approved the proposed tax levy for 2017-2018 in the amount of $1,620,605.29, a 24.62 percent increase over last year. The higher levy was approved based on an expected increase in the district Equalized Assessed Valuation.

Board members approved a continuation of the current bus lease contract with Central States Bus Sales. The lease is for five new 2019 buses for three years at an annual rate of $71,501.10.

FFA members presented a report on attendance at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, October 25-28. In addition to the convention, students visited a Civil War Museum, Conner Prairie, a honey farm, rodeo, career fair, and a country music concert featuring Rascal Flatts.

Following a closed session, the board accepted a letter of retirement for special education classroom aide Pam Kruttsinger effective at the end of the current school year.