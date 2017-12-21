Monthly Animal Control Report

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess reports a total of 52 calls for the month of November. 25 were received from rural county areas, 26 from the City of Greenville, and one from the Village of Mulberry Grove.

14 dogs were impounded last month. Eight dogs were released to owners, four were released to no-kill shelters, one dog was euthanized at the shelter.

Three cats were impounded. One was released to its owner, two cats were released to no kill shelters. One cat escaped from the shelter.

There was one wild animal report in November, for a bat in Greenville.

Four animal bites were reported last month; three in the county, one in Greenville.