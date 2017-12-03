Mulberry Grove Homecoming Saturday

The Mulberry Grove High School homecoming coronation was Saturday night in the gymnasium.

Alyssa Dothager is the daughter of Gary and Donna Dothager. Joey Linnabary is the son of William and Christine Linnabary. Both are seniors.

Queen Dothager is involved in softball, CEO, FCA, National Honor Society, Scholar Bowl and Project 7. King Linnabary is involved in basketball, baseball, and National Honor Society.

Other queen candidates were Destiny Bernard, Reauna Stiff, Megan Miller, Chelsey Iberg and Krista Waters. King candidates included Logan Childress, Trevis Bohannon, Ross Tompkins, Jason Kennedy and Alex Franklin.

The homecoming theme was “Starry Knight.”