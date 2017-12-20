New Fayette County Coroner

Effective the end of December, Fayette County will have a new coroner.

Bruce Bowen, who has served as coroner the past 17 years, has resigned and the Fayette County Board recently appointed David Hejl as his replacement.

The vote of the board, in favor of Hejl, was 8 to 4.

Bowen was re-elected to his fifth term in 2016. The coroner’s position, for a two-year unexpired term, will be on the ballot in November of 2018. The county board presented Bowen a plaque of appreciation for his years of service.

Hejl and his wife, Dr. Marissa Feeney, moved to Vandalia from Texas in July of 2016. She is a forensic pathologist, who conducts autopsies for area counties.

Hejl has worked with Bowen in the coroner’s office the past 9 months and has assisted his wife at autopsies.

Hejl will be sworn in as coroner in late December.