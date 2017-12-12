New Manager Of Communications For HSHS Southern IL Division Ministries

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Southern Illinois Division is pleased to announce that Ashley Gramann was recently named the Manager of Communications within the HSHS Southern Illinois Division (SID). Gramann’s focus will be the HSHS Southern Illinois ministries of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland.

As Manager of Communications, Gramann will create and manage comprehensive communications plans and media relations programs to support each hospital’s strategic goals. She will serve as counsel to hospital leadership in matters related to internal messaging, community and public relations, and crisis communication to ensure a positive and cohesive public image. Gramann will also provide oversight for a variety of collateral materials, internal and external publications, hospital internet and intranet sites, social media sites, crisis communications, and colleague communications.

Gramann comes to HSHS having served as the Marketing Supervisor at EPIC Systems, Inc. in St. Louis, MO, where she led a marketing team whose roles included data analysis, digital media, and event coordination. She created and implemented public relations protocol for the company, while also managing web site architecture and web site design projects for five core company web sites. Prior to her role at EPIC Systems, she also served as a Marketing Communications Specialist at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, and as Marketing Coordinator at Exclusive Events, Inc. in Earth City, MO. Gramann earned her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Eastern Illinois University.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial in Effingham.