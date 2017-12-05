No Races For Precinct Committeemen

Each major political party in Bond County has seven precinct committeeman candidates for the March 20 primary election. There are no races.

Bond County has 25 precincts and there is a Republican and Democrat committeeman in each one.

Candidates for Republican committeeman are Evelyn Jo Kerwin in Shoal Creek 4, Paula Atkinson in Mulberry Grove 1, Bernard Myers in LaGrange 1, Douglas Marti in Central 1, Barbara Kirkman in Central 2, Thomas Qualls in Central 6 and Colleen Camp in Central 7.

Democrat precinct committeeman candidates are Eldon Young in Shoal Creek 3, Joe Whalen in Pleasant Mound 2, Dennis Potthast in LaGrange 2, Dan Sidwell in Old Ripley, Travis Edwards in Burgess 1, Branson Carter in Central 1A, and Donald Albert in Central 3.