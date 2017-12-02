Okawville Man Sentenced For Child Pornography

Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced that Casey A. Koepke, 26, of Okawville, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday, November 30, 2017, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois to 60 months in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $500 fine for receipt of child pornography. Koepke will also have to register as a sex offender.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura V. Reppert.