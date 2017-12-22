One Car Accident On College Avenue Sends One To Hospital

Greenville Police and Bond County EMS responded Thursday, at 12:27 p.m., to a one car accident on College Avenue just east of Fifth Street. According to the accident report, Jo Ellen Vohlken, age 54, of Greenville, was eastbound on College Avenue when she reportedly fell asleep. Her Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the westbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Bond County EMS took Vohlken to HSHS Holy Family Hospital and Ameren was called to shut off power so the vehicle could be removed.