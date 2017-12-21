Plan Commission Holds Several Hearings

The Greenville Plan Commission met Monday night and held several public hearings on a variety of issues.

The commission voted to add mini-warehouse to the city’s conditional use matrix, allowed it as a conditional use in commercial general and commercial large zoning districts, and then approved a request from Wayne and Myra Mollett for a conditional use permit to construct a climate-controlled mini-warehouse.

The building will be at 1111 East State Route 140, next to the Unit 2 bus lot.

Commission members also approved a conditional use permit to Central Illinois Truck Service to construct a 100-foot telecommunications tower at its location at 1711 East Bowman Drive.

Removed from the staff recommendation was a provision that the city be granted an easement to use the tower, at no charge, for potential future communication or other equipment.

The plan commission voted to remove a section in the supplemental use regulations of the Unified Development Code for self-storage units, and passed motions to amend the code to comply with state laws regarding various items.

All motions are recommendations to the city council.