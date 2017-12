The University of Illinois Extension and Southern Illinois University are sponsoring a Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Workshop Wednesday, January 31, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., in the Agronomy Research Center, at 3268 W. Pleasant Hill Road, in Carbondale. This PSA Grower Training Course is one way to satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement. For more information including fees, contact your local U of I Extension office.