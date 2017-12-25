Scammers Using Bond County Sheriff’s Department Name

Phone scammers are using the Bond County Sheriff’s Department’s name to try and steal money from local residents. According to the Sheriff’s department, at least two residents have received phone calls from someone claiming to be part of the Bond County Sheriff’s department and claiming they have unfinished business and need to send money to take care of that business. The scammers also said that if the money was not sent the victim would be arrested that day. Deputy Jimi Leitschuh told WGEL Radio that these calls are obviously not coming from the Sheriff’s department and anyone that receives a similar call should notify the police.