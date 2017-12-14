Shed Fire On Rt. 127

Greenville Firefighters responded Wednesday, at 7:41 p.m., to a report of a shed fire at a farm on Rt. 127.

According to the fire report, a heat lamp in a shed was too close to some straw and the straw ignited. There were pigs in the shed but they were not harmed.

The home owner was putting out the fire when firefighters arrived and they helped extinguish the fire.

Damage is estimated at approximately $1,000.00 and no injuries were reported.

Shoal Creek firefighters provided mutual aid.

Firefighters were on the scene about an hour.