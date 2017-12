A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Pocahontas man Saturday night. The accident happened on Pocahontas Road near Robinson Road around 7:46PM Saturday night. According to the report Robert D. Haller age 62 of Pocahontas, was going northbound on Pocahontas road when his vehicle left the roadway and he was ejected.

Haller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bond County Coroner. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the accident. More information has yet to be released.