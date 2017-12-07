State Of Illinois Candidates

Following are the candidates for statewide Illinois offices in the March 20 primary election.

Governor

Republicans – Incumbent Bruce Rauner of Winnetka, Jeanne Ives of Wheaton.

Democrats – J.B. Pritzker of Chicago, Chris Kennedy of Kenilworth, Daniel Bliss of Evanston, Terry Getz of Dupo, Bob Daiber of Marine, Tio Hardiman of Calumet City, Robert Marshall of Burr Ridge.

Attorney General

Republicans – Erika Harold of Urbana, Garry Grasso of Burr Ridge.

Democrats – Kwame Raoul of Chicago, Renato Mariotti of Chicago, Nancy Rotering of Highland Park, Scott Drury of Highwood, Pat Quinn of Chicago, Sharon Fairley of Chicago, Jesse Ruiz of Chicago, Aaron Goldstein of Chicago.

Secretary of State

Republican – Jason Helland of Mazon.

Democrats – Incumbent Jesse White of Chicago, Michael Hastings of Tinley Park.

Comptroller

Republican – Darlene Senger of Naperville.

Democrat – Incumbent Susana Mendoza of Chicago.

Treasurer

Republican – Jim Dodge of Orland Park.

Democrat – Incumbent Michael Frerichs of Champaign.