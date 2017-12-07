State Representative, Senate Candidates

December 4 was the final day for candidates to file for the March primary election.

Four men are running as Republicans for the 54th District Illinois senate seat held by Kyle McCarter, who is not seeking re-election.

They include George Barber of Greenville, Rafael Him of New Baden, Benjamin Stratemeyer of Centralia, and Jason Plummer of Edwardsville.

In the 107th District for state representative the candidates are Republicans Laura Myers of rural Greenville and Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City, and Democrat David Seiler of Effingham. Current state representative John Cavaletto is not running again.

Incumbent Julie Wollerman of Bingham is the only candidate for regional superintendent of schools in Region 3, which includes Bond, Fayette, Effingham, Montgomery and Christian counties.