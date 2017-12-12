Students Raise Over $3,000 For Shriners Hospital

The Blue Crew, a student organization at Greenville Junior High, organized a change drive to help Shriners Hospital during the week of Dec. 4-8.

The students chose Shriners because one of the Crew members has a sister who has been treated by the surgeons and received other services at Shriners.

Change buckets were placed in each classroom and students were challenged in their 7th hour classes to a competition to see who could raise the most amount of money in a week.

The Blue Crew went to each classroom and gave a presentation, educating all students about Shriners Hospitals, what they do, and why the support is needed.

Students in each class at Greenville Elementary School also received a bucket to collect change and a presentation to explain the project.

On Friday, December 8, students were allowed to wear hats or pajamas if they donated $1 to the cause.

Overall, the effort raised a total of $3,594.38. Students counted the entire amount raised!

A representative of Shriners Hospital visited Greenville Jr. High Tuesday morning to accept the check in front of the entire school.