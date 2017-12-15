Ten Car Pile-Up On I-55 At Rt. 143

Interstate 55 is shut down around the exit for Illinois Route 143 at this hour.

Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye told WGEL a ten-vehicle pile-up occurred on I-55 this afternoon near Rt. 143. Dye says preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a semi truck took his eyes off the roadway to grab his drink and struck a vehicle. A chain reaction ensued, and involved a total of nine cars in addition to the semi.

Dye said three individuals were airlifted to hospitals with life-threatening injuries and another seven people were taken to area hospitals via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

55 has been shut down for several hours and is expected to be for some time. Several WGEL listeners were traveling in the area and reported traffic was diverted onto Interstate 70 near Troy.

WGEL will share more information as it becomes available.