A trackhoe, being used by Slatton Excavating on property owned by Vic Willeford, was destroyed by fire late Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire was not determined, but the Greenville Fire District indicated it began in the engine of the trackhoe. Damage was estimated$45,000.

The equipment was owned by Slatton Excavating.

Work was being done along Shady Grove Road, west of Greenville.

Firemen received the alarm at 11:37 a.m. and were on the scene about an hour.