A new 4-H program called “Health Rocks” offers a great leadership experience for teens. A special training session is Tuesday, January 2, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., in the Mount Vernon Extension office at 4618 Broadway. The program is designed to be taught by older youth to younger youth. There is no charge for the training session and lunch will be provided. Registration is requested. For more information or to register, call the Bond County U of I Extension at 664-3665.