Two In Jail On Burglary Charges

Two men from Vandalia are currently in the Fayette County Jail following a multi-hour search in relation to an alleged burglary Sunday morning.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Chris Smith, James D. Longwell, age 40 and William J. Nordyke, age 46, both of Vandalia, are in jail on a pending charge of burglary. Sheriff Smith said the two men allegedly took several items from a hunting cabin. When confronted by the owner, they took off in a truck and the owner gave pursuit. He also contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and officers responded.

After several hours searching wooded areas south and west of Ramsey, the two were apprehended.

Sheriff Smith thanked the Vandalia Police Department, Illinois State Police and Air Ops, Secretary of State Police, Conservation Police, and the public for their help in the search.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the burglary.