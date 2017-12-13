Unit 1 Tax Levy Hearing

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board will conduct a tax levy hearing at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the media center.

The proposed levy includes a 24.62 percent increase in corporate and special purpose property taxes and a 16 percent decrease in property taxes for debt service and public building commission leases.

The total proposed tax levy, for taxes to be paid in 2018, is $1,620,605 which would be a 15.43 percent increase over the previous year’s extension.

Those wanting to speak at the hearing should contact Superintendent Brad Turner at 326-8812.