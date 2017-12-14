Unit 2 Levy Hearing

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education will hold a truth in taxation hearing on its proposed tax levy Monday.

The hearing begins at 6:45 p.m. in the Greenville Junior High cafeteria and anyone wanting to speak should contact Superintendent Wes Olson at 664-0170.

The district is proposing a property tax levy of $8,815,404.62 which would be an 8.94 percent increase over the tax extension this year.

Superintendent Olson said the district has a strong history of transparency and has had truth in taxation hearings even when they weren’t necessary. He said this year a hearing is required as there may be an increase in the Equalized Assessed Value (EAV). He said the district wants to make sure it can obtain all of the resources it is statutorily able to.

The levy is for taxes to be paid in 2018.