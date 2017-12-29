Unit Two Dashboard Report

During the December meeting, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education received and discussed a dashboard report, outlining student achievement in relation to district goals.

The dashboard report and annual Unit 2 report card can be seen on the Unit 2 district website, providing a wealth of information at the fingertips of local residents.

Superintendent Wes Olson talked to WGEL about the dashboard report. He said the document features goals of the board and data to support the goals, or data that doesn’t support the goals and indicates areas of needed improvement. He said the report is a chance for the board and community to take stock and apply metrics to their goals. The majority of goals are academic in nature.

Click below to hear his comments:

The district’s website can be accessed at bccu2.org.