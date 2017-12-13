Vacancy On Park Board

There is a vacancy on the Kingsbury Park District Board.

At Monday night’s meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Jose Lirios, effective immediately.

In his resignation letter, Lirios indicated he plans to travel out of the country for an extended time. He praised the operation of the park district and its programs.

He was appointed to the board in 2013 and elected to a four-year term two years later. His term expires in 2019.

The board officially announced the opening and persons interested in appointment should write the park district at 630 East City Route 40, Greenville.