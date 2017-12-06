Visit Santa In Greenville

With the help of the Bond County Secret Santa Society, Santa Claus is making weekly visits to Greenville to meet children.

Shane Weathers, from the society, is a special friend of Santa Claus. He fills said Santa will visit with kids every Saturday from 6:30 to 9 PM on the north side of the Bond County Courthouse. Parents are invited to bring their camera. There is no cost for the visit, but donations are accepted.

Santa will be in Greenville every Saturday until Christmas.

The Secret Santa Society provides Christmas gifts to those in the county who are less fortunate.

Weathers said you can contact him for information on getting involved with the Secret Santa Society. The group has a Facebook page where you can find information. Donations are always accepted as well.

Information will be coming soon about the society’s upcoming Christmas Wrapping Party.