Water Line Break In Greenville/Boil Order for Part of Greenville

According to Public Works Superintendent Bill Grider, due to a loss of water pressure at the Beaumont Avenue Water Tower, the following customers may have low water pressure and a boil order is in effect until further notice. Affected are people living north of College Avenue and west of Elm Street to the south side of Illinois Rt. 140. For more information about the boil order, call the water treatment plant at 664-0131. A water main burst early Wednesday morning near the Auxiliary Thrift Shop at 4th Street, the thrift shop is closed due to the break on Wednesday.