The Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet is Saturday, February 3, in the KC Hall in Highland.

There will be a social hour, games, and a two-meat buffet served from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45.00 for a single and $20.00 for a spouse or child. The deadline to order tickets is January 26. Tickets will not be available at the door.

For more information or to order tickets, call Greg Zykan at 339-8112.