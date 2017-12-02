WLC Management Firm Acquires Helia–Greenville

Helia of Greenville, a long-term care facility, has been acquired by WLC Management Firm as of December 1st.

Arla Murphy, Director of Marketing and Business Development for WLC Management Firm, told WGEL the firm is excited to be in Greenville, which is their seventh location. Murphy said they plan to increase care for both residents and employees.

The name of the facility will now be Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The center will have two local staff physicians, Dr. Kelsey Hopkins and Dr. Philip Seifken, serving as co-medical directors.

Murphy said while some things are changing, other things will remain the same. Everyone who was employed at Helia have been kept on the WLC staff.

Murphy said WLC will be involved in the local community, supporting local organizations, events, and the Chamber of Commerce.

The 90-bed facility, which his located at 400 East Hillview Avenue in Greenville, is not just for long-term care. WLC also offers short-term rehabilitation following a surgery or other event.

WLC Management Firm, LLC manages and staffs six long-term living and rehabilitation facilities in Southern Illinois located in Harrisburg, Carrier Mills, Eldorado, Benton, Du Quoin, and Pinckneyville. All WLC facilities have received a four star and above rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Five-Star Quality Rating System. For more, call 294-8696.