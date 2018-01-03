Aviston Legion Makes Donations

The success of the Aviston American Legion’s Queen of Hearts game has also been a benefit to other organizations.

The Legion Post has used money from its weekly activities to make the donations.

Over $36,000 was donated to Aviston groups and organizations, for Hurricane Irma and Harvey relief efforts and to the St. Louis Shriners. The $10,000 to the Shriners was to help replace toys lost in a St. Louis warehouse fire.

Dale Rakers, Legion commander, said proceeds from Queen of Hearts will be used to upgrade restrooms in the building, making them handicap accessible, and to construct a ramp inside the building to make the floors handicap accessible.