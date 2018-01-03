Cold Weather Impact On City

The extremely cold weather makes it difficult for everyone to get around, but for cities and towns it means utility problems.

Bill Grider, Greenville public works superintendent, said the cold has led to water main breaks and frozen water meters. He said a deep freeze can cause the ground to move a bit, which also causes the water lines to shift. He said water meters have also been freezing up over the past few days.

Grider said complicating water main repairs in not knowing what will be found once you dig in.

Grider recommend if residents do not have the water pipes in a warm area, to let faucets drip a little to keep water moving.

Regarding water meters, the city is responsible for what happens with the meter and in the meter pit.