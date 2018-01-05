Eden’s Glory Receives $10,000 Grant

When Eden’s Glory Executive Director Reverend Ginger Coakley looks back on 2017, she is grateful for many blessings, one of which is a grant that was made possible thanks to the support and encouragement of HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

In July, Rev. Coakley was encouraged by Brian Nall, HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO, and Nancy Gillard, Holy Family Board Member, to submit a grant application for the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis San Damiano Outreach Grant. The Hospital Sisters’ San Damiano fund provides money to support ministries or projects assisting the poor, women, children and minorities. HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute.

Rev. Coakley submitted an application to help provide funding for Eden’s Glory, which provides a safe and restorative home where survivors of human trafficking can heal and thrive. Eden’s Glory emerged out of a work begun in 2012 as a task force committed to fighting human trafficking in Southern Illinois, and has grown into a faith-centric program that provides holistic services for adult women, ages 18 and older, who are survivors of human trafficking. Eden’s Glory’s staff members are committed to strength-based, trauma-informed care with a Christ-centered approach to healing and restoration. The organization continually seeks partnerships that enable them to serve these women and restore them to thrive.

In October, at the recommendation of the San Damiano Outreach Committee, the Hospital Sisters’ Provincial Council awarded Eden’s Glory with full funding in the amount of $10,000 to assist in the general operations of their organization. The funds will benefit the women currently residing in Eden’s Glory therapeutic home and future residents. The financial support will provide life and job skills classes, strengths-based and trauma-informed counseling, access to medical care, and more. Through Eden’s Glory’s program, the women survivors will be able to heal from the trauma of their past and work toward brighter futures.

Rev. Coakley expressed her deep appreciation for the encouragement of HSHS Holy Family leadership to apply for the grant, and for the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis for awarding their organization such a generous grant. “Eden’s Glory is grateful beyond words for the investment from the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis. Through this grant, they have expressed support of our young organization and seeing our mission as near and dear to theirs,” she said. “Learning recently from Brian Nall of the founding years of the Sisters in Illinois resonated deeply with us – just as they heard a need and came to meet it, we too saw a need and strive to meet that need in serving those who have been cast down and forgotten, abused and exploited. It is a privilege to offer restoration to women survivors of human trafficking and to do that alongside the financial and prayer support of the Sisters,” she shared.

Eden’s Glory continues to serve those in need of love and compassion. Eden’s Glory’s Board of Directors is a team committed to walking alongside women survivors of human trafficking. The Board includes:

Katrina Liss – Board President

Reverend Ginger Coakley – Executive Director and Co-Founder

Annie Schomaker – Co-Founder and Program Director

Della Field – Treasurer

Lorna Gaffney – Secretary

Reverend Dr. Kevin Austin

Kelly Griffith

Rachel Wayman

Eden’s Glory is always looking to partner with those who share their passion for helping these women heal and thrive. Some of the opportunities for volunteering include serving as a prayer warrior, mentor, host family, educator, or chauffeur; helping with event planning or fundraising, doing maintenance, gardening, or landscaping; providing legal or medical services, or in many other ways. For more information about volunteering for Eden’s Glory or to donate funds to support their services, visit www.edensglory.org or call (314) 877-8040.