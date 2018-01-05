Fatal Crash In Macoupin County

Illinois State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash at Warren and Franklin Streets in Bunker Hill in Macoupin County.

At 8:11 P.M., a state trooper attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 32 year old Christopher Johnson of East Alton for a traffic stop. Police report that for an unknown reason, Johnson fled and the trooper terminated the stop.

A short while later, Johnson’s vehicle was spotted by a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy attempted to stop Johnson, who again allegedly fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Johnson was traveling east on Warren Street, also known as the Staunton-Bunker Hill Road, at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway to the north, and struck a tree. The vehicle caught fire.

The fire was extinguished by the Bunker Hill Fire Department and Johnson had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

Other agencies assisting on scene were Bunker Hill Area Ambulance, Staunton Ambulance, Brighton Police Department, Bunker Hill Police Department, and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.