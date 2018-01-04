First Baby Of ’18 At HSHS Holy Family Hospital

HSHS Holy Family Hospital started the year with a very special delivery – Aniyah Sioux was the hospital’s “New Year’s Baby.” Proud parents, Jenna Wilson and James Sullivan of Greenville, welcomed their daughter into the world at 3:21 a.m. on January 1, making her the first baby delivered at Holy Family Hospital in 2018. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was 17 inches long

“While each and every baby we deliver is truly special, we do have a lot of fun each year anticipating and predicting the arrival of Greenville’s own ‘Baby New Year,’” says Brian Nall, HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s President and CEO. “We’re thankful that the parents chose to deliver at HSHS Holy Family Hospital. It’s an honor we don’t take lightly.”

Many local businesses joined the fun of watching and waiting for the first Greenville baby of 2018. Greenville shops, media outlets and individuals banded together to donate special gifts to the baby including gift certificates, personalized presents, necessities and more. All gifts were made possible by the generosity of local businesses.

“The gifts were a wonderful blessing and we truly appreciate everyone,” says Jenna Wilson. “The nurses and staff were a tremendous help with the delivery of our baby.”

A sincere “thank you” to all the generous local businesses that contributed donations and services to Baby Aniyah, including: Watson’s Drug Store, HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary, First National Bank, Greenville College, True Value, WGEL Radio, Kahuna’s Restaurant, IGA, Adam Brother’s Coffeehouse, The Spot, The Zone, Dairy Queen, Sew Unique, Bradford National Bank, Greenville First Christian Church, Holy Family Women and Infants Center Staff, Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Heartland Women’s Healthcare.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.