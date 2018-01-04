HSHS President & CEO IHA Board Chair-Elect

Mary Starmann-Harrison, F.A.C.H.E., president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, has been elected chair-elect of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association’s (IHA) 2018 Board of Trustees. Starmann-Harrison will become chair of the Board in 2019. The Board of Trustees is the policymaking body for the Association, representing more than 200 hospitals and nearly 50 health systems across Illinois.

Starmann-Harrison began her career as a registered nurse in the emergency department and has served in healthcare management since 1979. Prior to becoming president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System in March 2011, she served as the first regional president and CEO of SSM Health Care of Wisconsin. She was previously CEO for the Western Region of Tenet Physician Services and before that, held various leadership roles including CEO at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and her master’s degree in health service administration from Arizona State University.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our 15 Local Systems and physician practices in Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan, and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

About IHA

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association, with offices in Chicago, Naperville, Springfield, and Washington, D.C., advocates for Illinois’ more than 200 hospitals and nearly 50 health systems as they serve their patients and communities. IHA members provide a broad range of services—not just within their walls, but across the continuum of healthcare and in their communities. Reflecting the diversity of the state, IHA members consist of nonprofit, investor-owned and public hospitals in the following categories: community, safety net, rural, critical access, specialty, and teaching hospitals, including academic medical centers. For more information, see www.team-iha.org.