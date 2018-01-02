Leitschuh Appointed Sheriff

The Bond County Board met briefly in regular session Tuesday.

Action taken consisted of several appointments.

The board voted unanimously to follow the recommendation of the Bond County Republican Central Committee and appoint James Leitschuh as Bond County Sheriff, effective February 1. Current Sheriff Jeff Brown has announced he will retire at the end of this month.

Board members also approved Bryon Touchette to the Smithboro Fire Protection District and Sue Backs, Dennis Lingley, and Wes Pourchot to the Bond County University of Illinois Extension Board.