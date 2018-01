Greenville firefighters were called to a structure fire at 225 North Locust Tuesday at 12:58AM in subzero temperatures.

The fire was located in a second floor crawl space and was extinguished.

Electrical wiring was the likely cause of the fire.

Mulberry Grove firefighters responded with automatic mutual aid and no one was hurt.

The residents of the home were put up in a local hotel by Greenville Fire Protection district volunteers.