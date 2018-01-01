LRCF Monthly Meeting

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation will be having their monthly meeting Tuesday, January 2nd 6:30 pm at the Bradford Bank Community Building. This is the first meeting of this fundraising year. Anyone who wants to volunteer or is interested in getting a team together to raise funds for LRCF is welcome.

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation was started in 2002 after the passing of longtime resident Lem Rhodes, who passed away from cancer. His trust has allowed for Bond County residents or those who doctor in Bond County, a way to obtain monetary assistance when going through active treatment for a cancer diagnosis. Volunteer fundraising efforts ensure that residents will be able to get assistance for cancer diagnosis in years to come. For more information on how you can volunteer, get a team together, or donate – please call Gina at 618.410.6014.