Shannon Tesio Named HSHS Holy Family Hospital Director Of Finance

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is pleased to announce that Shannon Tesio recently began serving as their new Director of Finance at the hospital. As Director of Finance, Tesio is responsible for the oversight of Accounting, Supply Chain and Patient Financial Services at HSHS Holy Family.

Tesio comes to Holy Family Hospital from Touchette Regional Hospital in East St. Louis where she led the financial operations of a 137-bed Safety Net Hospital. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and an MBA from McKendree University.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit the hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.