Unit Two Sales Tax Report

At the final meeting of the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education for 2017, a report was presented regarding the district’s use of the one cent facility sales tax that was passed by voters in the spring of 2016.

Mike Wilhite, Unit 2 facilities director, talked about the many projects that have been completed since the tax began arriving.

The district is averaging about $50,000 a month, which must be spent on facility projects.

Two of the most noticeable ones have been the replacement of the floor in the Pocahontas School gym, and installation of a new floor in the Greenville Elementary gym.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the money has been used for many necessary big-ticket items. He said the purchases, such as HVAC equipment, may not be seen, but are certainly felt. Other purchases include roofing and playground equipment.

Olson said the tax provides a consistent influx of money to address facility-related items.

In November, the tax brought in $54,000 to the district.