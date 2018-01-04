Winter Weather Leads To Pot Holes

Winter weather often leads to the freezing and thawing of streets.

Greenville Public Works Superintendent Bill Grider says the current weather forecast can mean pot holes may be just around the corner.

He said a better chance for issues will come next week when temperatures rise and the streets start thawing out. If rain happens this weekend, as is predicted, that moisture may freeze under the pavement if temperatures drop again.

Residents are welcome to call the City of Greenville if they notice potholes in their streets.

Grider is pleased there hasn’t been much snow and ice, so far, this winter. He said they’ve only used about 40 tons of salt and haven’t had to get the plows out this year.

To contact the Greenville Municipal Building call 664-1644.