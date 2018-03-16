1200-Plus Attend Health Fair 2018

HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Health Fair 2018 was held Friday at the First Christian Church in Greenville.

Hospital president and CEO Brian Nall told us it was another successful event, with over 1,200 in attendance. Nall said feedback has been very positive. He also noted that people come from throughout the area, including communities outside Bond County.

Nall said over 25 vendors participated in the health fair by having a booth and/or offering health tests or additional services.