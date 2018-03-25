25.99% Voter Turnout In Bond County

Tuesday was primary election day in Illinois, and in Bond County 25.99 percent of the registered voters cast ballots.

Out of the 10,978 registered voters, 2,853 voted.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. and by 9:20 all ballots had been counted.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel all of the election judges, her staff, and everyone who helps out in the office on election night were a great support team. She said she wished the voter turnout would have been higher, but overall the election went smoothly.

Click below to hear her comments:

The highest voter turnout in the county was 32.26 percent in Mills precinct and the lowest turnout was 13.64 percent in Central 5.