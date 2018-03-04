4-H Community Improvement Grants

Two Bond County 4-H Clubs recently received notification that they are recipients of Farm Credit Illinois Community Improvement Grants. Each year Farm Credit Illinois offers grants to 4-H and FFA groups to who would like take on community improvement projects in their area. This year there were 90 grant applicants vying for 50 grants across a 60 county region.

The Liberty 4-H Club from the Pleasant Mound area received a grant to continue work they have been doing the last few years to improve the Bond County Fairgrounds. This year their plan is to enhance the show rings, paint the water hydrants, and to paint/waterproof the benches along the midway.

The Old Ripley 4-H Club will be working on the landscaping at the Old Ripley Church of Christ. They are going to clean up the current landscaping and churchyard, along with planting flowers and vegetables.

For more information about local 4-H clubs, and their community service projects, contact the local Illinois Extension Office at 664-3665.