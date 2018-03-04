4-H Egg Hunt At Breese North Side Park

The Clinton County 4-H Federation will host their Annual Egg Hunt on March 25. The egg hunt at North Side Park in Breese begins at 1 p.m. for youth all area youth ages 10 and under (4-H membership is not required). In addition to the egg hunt, 4-H members will have some of their animals on site for youth to visit.

For more local Illinois Extension information, follow us on Facebook @bcjmwu23 or @clintonIL4h. For questions about the egg hunt, call the Illinois Extension Office in Breese at 618-526-4551.