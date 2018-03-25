Academic Foundation Gala

UPDATE: Organizers have announced that the silent and live auctions from Saturday’s Gala totaled over $16,000. That figure does not include ticket sales and other funds raised.

The third annual Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation “Light the Way” Gala was held Saturday night at the Copper Dock Banquet Center near Pocahontas.

The event is the foundation’s main fundraiser with proceeds being used to fund teacher grants for projects in all Unit 2 schools that may not otherwise be possible through the district’s budget.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson gave the audience an example of items made possible by foundation grants.

A 3-D printer was on display at the gala which had been provided to the Greenville Jr. High through a grant. Olson said students were able to learn beyond traditional books and have hands-on experiences thanks to the foundation.

Olson also announced the foundation had committed $10,000 to be used for a STEM lab at Bond County Unit 2 High School. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Don Dillon, president of the Academic Foundation, told WGEL the gala was another successful event. He said those in attendance were stakeholders and he appreciates the ownership that they have in the local schools.

Dillon pointed out the foundation is a 501c3 organization with no overhead, so all proceeds raised go directly to schools in Greenville, Pocahontas, and Sorento. For more on the Unit 2 Academic Foundation, visit bccu2af.org.